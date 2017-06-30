× Greenfield officer uses Narcan to revive two men found unresponsive in vehicle

GREENFIELD — A Greenfield police officer used Narcan to revive two unresponsive men early Thursday morning, June 29th.

According to police, the officer was on patrol when he came across a parked vehicle in an apartment complex around 1:30 a.m.

Upon checking into this vehicle, the officer found it was occupied by two men who were unresponsive. The officer was able to gain entry into the vehicle and assess the men, ages 22 and 23, and found they were barely breathing.

The officer called for paramedics and began life saving procedures — including administering Narcan to block the effects of opiates.

After more doses of Narcan were delivered by the officer, Greenfield Fire Paramedics arrived on scene and took over medical care of the men.

Both men are being treated at a local hospital while the officer is preparing a case against them for heroin possession.