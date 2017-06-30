× Latest: Person of interest now in custody in homicide at Culver’s

MADISON — Police have taken into custody a person of interest in connection to the Culver’s homicide on early Tuesday morning, according to our news partners at NBC 15 in Madison.

The Madison Police Department said the person of interest was taken into custody in Janesville on Friday afternoon.

56-year-old Christ Edward Kneubuehl, of Kenosha, was working on a remodeling project at the restaurant about 3 a.m. Tuesday, June 27th when two armed and masked robbers entered the Culver’s.

Chief Mike Koval said Kneubuehl apparently suffered a fatal heart attack. The medical examiner said the cause of death is pending. Koval says the robbers wouldn’t let the three other men working with Kneubuehl come to his aid. Koval says the robbers held the men captive for up to an hour.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.