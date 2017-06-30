Complete coverage of Summerfest 2017, the festival’s 50th edition 🎵

Man charged with killing son, 5, extradited to California

Posted 6:22 pm, June 30, 2017

LOS ANGELES — A Southern California man charged with killing his 5-year-old son has been extradited from Las Vegas to face a count of murder.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. arrived at the Long Beach, California, airport on Friday.

The 35-year-old South Pasadena man was arrested in Las Vegas a week ago.

The search for his son, Aramazd Andressian Jr., began in April after Andressian was found passed out in a car in a South Pasadena park. Authorities say he’d taken prescription pills and doused the car with gasoline in an apparent suicide attempt.

Investigators believe his son was killed a day earlier after a family trip to Disneyland. They’ve suggested the alleged killing was motivated by an upcoming divorce.

The boy’s body has not been found, and Andressian has denied harming his son.

