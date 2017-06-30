Complete coverage of Summerfest 2017, the festival’s 50th edition 🎵

Milwaukee Bucks announce 2017 Summer League roster

Posted 5:47 pm, June 30, 2017, by and

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks’ first-round pick D.J. Wilson will get a feel for NBA action at the Summer League games.

Milwaukee’s roster will be highlighted by Wilson, along with current roster players Thon Maker, Gary Payton II and Rashad Vaughn. Wisconsin standout guard Bronson Koenig also will participate in the Bucks’ Summer League entry, under the direction of Summer League coach Josh Broghamer.

Milwaukee opens its Summer League games July 7 in Las Vegas against the entry from the Eastern Conference champion Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Bucks continue their opening round play with games against the Brooklyn Nets on July 9 and the L.A Clippers on July 10.

Following the opening three games, participating teams will be seeded in a single-elimination tournament that culminates with the crowning a Summer League champion July 17.

ESPN will carry all 67 NBA Summer League games across the ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the ESPN App platforms, including 35 on its linear television channels. In addition, NBA TV will televise a slate of 28 games for a combined 63 games airing across ESPN and NBA TV’s linear channels – a Summer League record.

BUCKS SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE (all times CT):

Fri., July 7                    vs. Cleveland              5:30 p.m.             ESPN2                  Thomas & Mack Center

Sun., July 9                  vs. Brooklyn               5 p.m.                    NBA TV                COX Pavilion

Mon., July 10              vs. L.A. Clippers        9 p.m.                    ESPN2                  COX Pavilion

2017 BUCKS SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER

#     PLAYER                             POS      HT      WT    BIRTHDATE    PRIOR TO NBA/COUNTRY                                     NBA EXP.

32   Tim Kempton                      C         6-9      243        04/28/95        Lehigh/USA                                                                       R

24   Bronson Koenig                  G         6-3      194        11/13/94        Wisconsin/USA                                                               R

10   JeQuan Lewis                      G         6-0      181        09/04/95        VCU/USA                                                                            R

7     Thon Maker                         F         7-0      221        02/25/97        Athlete Institute/Australia                                         1

14   Jalen Moore                          F         6-8      218        08/21/95        Utah State/USA                                                                R

0     Gary Payton II                    G         6-3      193        12/01/92        Oregon State/USA                                                          1

33   Achille Polonara                F         6-8      198        11/23/91        Dinamo Sassari/Italy                                                    R

41   Tyler Roberson                  F         6-8      226        11/27/94        Syracuse/USA                                                                  R

1     Travis Trice                         G         6-2      175        01/22/93        Michigan State/USA                                                       R

30   Reggie Upshaw, Jr.            F         6-7      236        04/07/95        Middle Tennessee State/USA                                     R

20   Rashad Vaughn                   G         6-5      209        08/16/96        UNLV/USA                                                                         2

5     D.J. Wilson                            F        6-10     236        02/19/96        Michigan/USA                                                                  R

Related stories