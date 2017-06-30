× Milwaukee Bucks announce 2017 Summer League roster

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks’ first-round pick D.J. Wilson will get a feel for NBA action at the Summer League games.

Milwaukee’s roster will be highlighted by Wilson, along with current roster players Thon Maker, Gary Payton II and Rashad Vaughn. Wisconsin standout guard Bronson Koenig also will participate in the Bucks’ Summer League entry, under the direction of Summer League coach Josh Broghamer.

Milwaukee opens its Summer League games July 7 in Las Vegas against the entry from the Eastern Conference champion Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Bucks continue their opening round play with games against the Brooklyn Nets on July 9 and the L.A Clippers on July 10.

Following the opening three games, participating teams will be seeded in a single-elimination tournament that culminates with the crowning a Summer League champion July 17.

ESPN will carry all 67 NBA Summer League games across the ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the ESPN App platforms, including 35 on its linear television channels. In addition, NBA TV will televise a slate of 28 games for a combined 63 games airing across ESPN and NBA TV’s linear channels – a Summer League record.

BUCKS SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE (all times CT):

Fri., July 7 vs. Cleveland 5:30 p.m. ESPN2 Thomas & Mack Center

Sun., July 9 vs. Brooklyn 5 p.m. NBA TV COX Pavilion

Mon., July 10 vs. L.A. Clippers 9 p.m. ESPN2 COX Pavilion

2017 BUCKS SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER

# PLAYER POS HT WT BIRTHDATE PRIOR TO NBA/COUNTRY NBA EXP.

32 Tim Kempton C 6-9 243 04/28/95 Lehigh/USA R

24 Bronson Koenig G 6-3 194 11/13/94 Wisconsin/USA R

10 JeQuan Lewis G 6-0 181 09/04/95 VCU/USA R

7 Thon Maker F 7-0 221 02/25/97 Athlete Institute/Australia 1

14 Jalen Moore F 6-8 218 08/21/95 Utah State/USA R

0 Gary Payton II G 6-3 193 12/01/92 Oregon State/USA 1

33 Achille Polonara F 6-8 198 11/23/91 Dinamo Sassari/Italy R

41 Tyler Roberson F 6-8 226 11/27/94 Syracuse/USA R

1 Travis Trice G 6-2 175 01/22/93 Michigan State/USA R

30 Reggie Upshaw, Jr. F 6-7 236 04/07/95 Middle Tennessee State/USA R

20 Rashad Vaughn G 6-5 209 08/16/96 UNLV/USA 2

5 D.J. Wilson F 6-10 236 02/19/96 Michigan/USA R