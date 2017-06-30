× Mosquitoes collected, tested in Milwaukee showed presence of West Nile virus

MILWAUKEE – The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) confirmed on Friday, June 30th that mosquito surveillance in the city has indicated the presence of West Nile virus. The mosquitoes collected and tested as part of the MHD’s seasonal West Nile Virus surveillance efforts.

“Though the City of Milwaukee Health Department has not seen a confirmed case of West Nile virus in an individual this year, detection of the virus in mosquitoes serves as a reminder to all city residents to protect themselves against mosquito bites,” said Commissioner of Health Bevan Baker said in a news release.

The MHD reminds individuals to take steps to prevent mosquito bites, such as:

Limiting time outdoors at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active

Applying an insect repellant with DEET, IR 3535, picardin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus according to product instructions

Preventing mosquitoes from breeding by removing stagnant water from areas such as flowerpots, plastic containers, gutters, and downspouts. Water in birdbaths and pet dishes should be changed every few days Swimming pools and outdoor saunas and hot tubs should be cleaned and chlorinated

Trimming tall grass, weeds, and vines as mosquitoes use these areas to rest during hot daylight hours, and landscaping to prevent water from pooling in low-lying areas

Mosquito-proofing your home by fixing holes in screens, windows, and doors=

For more information, visit Milwaukee.gov/health.