Packers connection: Former NFL tight end Mitchell Henry dies at 24

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Mitchell Henry, a tight end for three NFL teams following a standout career at Western Kentucky, has died after battling leukemia. He was 24.

Western Kentucky announced on its website that Henry died Friday, and a school official confirmed the death.

Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of former #Packers TE Mitchell Henry, who passed away this morning: https://t.co/IRhadR9Esq pic.twitter.com/g98vMhfYgP — Green Bay Packers (@packers) June 30, 2017

Henry signed free-agent deals with Green Bay, Denver and Baltimore. He played two games with the Broncos in 2015.

Packers general manager Ted Thompson posted on the team’s Twitter account about Henry.

#Packers GM Ted Thompson on the passing of former TE Mitchell Henry. More: https://t.co/IRhadR9Esq pic.twitter.com/DoT1Bf1e08 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) June 30, 2017

Henry caught 78 passes for 1,094 yards and 12 touchdowns for Western Kentucky from 2011-14. Hilltoppers athletic director Todd Stewart said Henry was as “committed to his teammates, his university, his friends and his family as you will ever find.”