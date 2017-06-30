At least 2 people shot inside NYC hospital; gunman at large

Live: Report of multiple people shot at Bronx Lebanon Hospital in New York City
Posted 2:23 pm, June 30, 2017, by , Updated at 02:56PM, June 30, 2017

NEW YORK — Multiple people were shot by a man wearing a white lab coat inside a New York City hospital, officials told WPIX.

Gunfire broke out at 2:50 p.m. ET inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital, according to the NYPD. In a tweet, police told people to avoid the area around the hospital.

An active shooter was reported at at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital in New York City on June 30, 2017.

Multiple people were shot, though the extent of their injuries was not immediately known, according to police.

A police source told WPIX the shooter, who may be a doctor, has barricaded himself inside the facility.

Aerial footage of the scene showed the hospital surrounded by police cars and fire trucks.

