Search for Lynn Rickard: Officials continually checking leads from public in disappearance case

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office indicated on Friday, June 30th that it is continually checking on leads from the public while they investigate Lynn Rickard’s disappearance.

Officials remind the public to remain diligent and to carefully check their property. They say it is likely that Rickard is within a short distance of the Kansasville area.

Sheriff Christopher Schmaling issued this statement on the case:

“Although scaled back, we remain diligent with our search and continue to investigate. My staff and I are hoping to find closure for the Rickard family over the holiday weekend.”

Several large-scale searches have been conducted since Lynn Rickard’s disappearance which included areas in Kenosha County. The Racine Sheriff’s Office has utilized multiple Fire and EMS resources throughout the region. The search has also been supplemented by Wisconsin Emergency Management, the Civil Air Patrol, Wisconsin State Patrol and Flight for Life.