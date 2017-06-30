× Sheboygan Co. Sheriff’s Office: 36 dogs seized, removed from location in Town of Wilson

TOWN OF WILSON — 36 dogs were seized and removed from a location in the Town of Wilson on Friday, June 30th, the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies executed several search warrants regarding an animal welfare investigation at the location. No names are being released at this time as no one has currently been charged.

With the assistance of the Sheboygan County Humane Society (SCHS), the dogs were removed. SCHS and Wisconsin Humane Society are collaborating in the care of the dogs. Anyone that is interested in helping provide for the care of these animals is welcome to provide monetary donations.

