The new action flick “Baby Driver” is opening in theaters, Gino talks with the cast

MILWAUKEE -- The new action flick "Baby Driver" is opening in theaters this weekend. Our Hollywood insider Gino sits down with the starts Ansel Elfort, Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx for a first look.

Ansel Elgort leads the star-studded cast in the new action thriller "Baby Driver." Elgort plays "baby," a talented getaway driver who's trying to break ties with a crime boss, played by Kevin Spacey.

The pedal to the metal action is accompanied by a soundtrack that Elgort's character creates for each heist.