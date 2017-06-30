Thunderstorm in Moscow kills 1, forces 40 planes to divert

MOSCOW — Russian authorities say a massive thunderstorm around Moscow has killed at least one person, injured several others and forced scores of planes to divert to other airports.

Weather experts are describing the storm as the biggest in decades, with one comparing it to the Biblical deluge.

The regional health department says a man was killed by lightning in Dmitrov, north of Moscow, and several others were injured by falling trees.

Two passenger jets were also hit by lightning as they approached Moscow but landed safely, suffering only minor damage, according to Interfax. About 40 planes had to be diverted.

Moscow’s circle railroad reported a temporary disruption after a tree fell on the tracks. More than 4,000 people also lost power.

Another powerful thunderstorm in May killed 16 people and injured dozens in Moscow.

