TMZ: Beyoncé and Jay Z apparently name twins Rumi and Sir Carter

It’s a mystery no more as TMZ is reporting Beyoncé and Jay Z have named their newest additions Rumi and Sir Carter.

TMZ reports the company run by the power couple that owns the trademarks to their names just filed legal documents to secure the rights to the names, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter.

The trademarks are for an assortment of items, including fragrances, cosmetics, key chains, baby teething rings, strollers, mugs, water bottles, hair ribbons, playing cards, tote bags, sports balls and rattles and novelty items.

Welcome to the family, Rumi and Sir!