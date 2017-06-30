What’s for dinner? Recipes that are simple, healthy and can be made in minutes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Summer is the perfect time to get the kids in the kitchen with you. Registered dietitian author of The Victory Bite, Erica Cleven, joins Real Milwaukee with some simple recipes that you can mix up in no time.

Mexican Bean Salad

16 servings

Ingredients

1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained and rinsed

1 can (15 ounces) kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 can (15 ounces) pinto beans, drained and rinsed

1 1/2 cups frozen corn

1 medium red bell pepper, chopped

1 medium red onion, chopped

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro, or 3 tablespoons dried cilantro flakes

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 1/2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper, to taste

Equipment

Measuring cups

Measuring spoons

Large mixing bowl

Small mixing bowl

Whisk

Mixing spoon

Directions

In a large bowl, combine beans, corn, pepper and onion.

In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, vinegar, cilantro, lime juice, sugar, lemon juice, cumin, chili powder, garlic, salt and cayenne pepper. Pour over bean mixture; stir. Cover and chill for at least an hour before serving.

Kids

1. Measure ingredients

2. Open cans

3. Chop vegetables

4. Stir ingredients

Adults

1. Help with opening cans

2. Help with chopping vegetables

No Bake Pecan Granola Bars

Makes about 12 bars

Adapted from http://www.TheBigMansWorld.com

Ingredients

1 ½ cups rolled oats

½ cup oat flour (rolled oats ground into a flour)

¾ cup chopped pecans, separated

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup brown rice syrup (If using honey or maple syrup, up to 3/4 cup)

¼ cup peanut butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Equipment

Large mixing bowl

Mixing spoon

Baking dish

Parchment paper or cooking spray

Spatula

Directions

In a large mixing bowl, combine oats, oat flour, ½ cup of the chopped pecans and salt.

In a small saucepan (or in a microwave safe bowl), slowly heat brown rice syrup and peanut butter until fully combined and just beginning to bubble. Add the vanilla and whisk quickly before removing from the stove.

Add the wet mixture to the dry mixture and stir to coat.

Line a 9 x 9 inch baking dish with parchment paper or spray with nonstick cooking spray. Pour mixture into pan press firmly. Sprinkle with remaining pecans, pressing down. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Once set, remove from pan and cut into bars.

Kids

1. Measure ingredients

2. Stir ingredients

3. Line pan with parchment or spray with cooking spray

4. Use spatula to press into pan

5. Cut into bars

Adults

1. Help with cutting into bars