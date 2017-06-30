What’s for dinner? Recipes that are simple, healthy and can be made in minutes

MILWAUKEE -- Summer is the perfect time to get the kids in the kitchen with you. Registered dietitian author of The Victory Bite, Erica Cleven, joins Real Milwaukee with some simple recipes that you can mix up in no time.
Mexican Bean Salad
16 servings
Ingredients
- 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 can (15 ounces) kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 can (15 ounces) pinto beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 1/2 cups frozen corn
- 1 medium red bell pepper, chopped
- 1 medium red onion, chopped
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro, or 3 tablespoons dried cilantro flakes
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- 1 1/2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon ground cumin
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper, to taste
Equipment
- Measuring cups
- Measuring spoons
- Large mixing bowl
- Small mixing bowl
- Whisk
- Mixing spoon
Directions
- In a large bowl, combine beans, corn, pepper and onion.
- In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, vinegar, cilantro, lime juice, sugar, lemon juice, cumin, chili powder, garlic, salt and cayenne pepper. Pour over bean mixture; stir. Cover and chill for at least an hour before serving.
Kids
1. Measure ingredients
2. Open cans
3. Chop vegetables
4. Stir ingredients
Adults
1. Help with opening cans
2. Help with chopping vegetables
No Bake Pecan Granola Bars
Makes about 12 bars
Adapted from http://www.TheBigMansWorld.com
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups rolled oats
- ½ cup oat flour (rolled oats ground into a flour)
- ¾ cup chopped pecans, separated
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup brown rice syrup (If using honey or maple syrup, up to 3/4 cup)
- ¼ cup peanut butter
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Equipment
- Large mixing bowl
- Mixing spoon
- Baking dish
- Parchment paper or cooking spray
- Spatula
Directions
- In a large mixing bowl, combine oats, oat flour, ½ cup of the chopped pecans and salt.
- In a small saucepan (or in a microwave safe bowl), slowly heat brown rice syrup and peanut butter until fully combined and just beginning to bubble. Add the vanilla and whisk quickly before removing from the stove.
- Add the wet mixture to the dry mixture and stir to coat.
- Line a 9 x 9 inch baking dish with parchment paper or spray with nonstick cooking spray. Pour mixture into pan press firmly. Sprinkle with remaining pecans, pressing down. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Once set, remove from pan and cut into bars.
Kids
1. Measure ingredients
2. Stir ingredients
3. Line pan with parchment or spray with cooking spray
4. Use spatula to press into pan
5. Cut into bars
Adults
1. Help with cutting into bars