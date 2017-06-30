× Woman struck, killed by vehicle on County Highway D in Town of Sherman

SEHBOYGAN — A 39-year-old Cedar Grove woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Town of Sherman on Thursday night, June 29th.

It happened shortly before 10:00 p.m. on County Highway D, east of STH 57.

When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered that a 39-year-old Village of Cedar Grove woman was standing in the roadway when she was struck by an eastbound vehicle — operated by a 48-year-old Random Lake man.

The operator of the vehicle was uninjured, the pedestrian died at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Random Lake Ambulance, Random Lake Fire Department, Sheboygan County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Sheboygan County Highway Dept.

The accident remains under investigation by the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Reconstruction Team.