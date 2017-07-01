× 2 men shot, seriously injured on Milwaukee’s northwest side, 3 in custody

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened late Friday night, June 30th on the city’s northwest side.

It happened around 10:10 p.m. near Appleton Avenue and Capitol Drive.

Police say two males, one Germantown man and one Milwaukee man, were shot by the suspect(s) during circumstances that are still under investigation.

The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Three suspects were taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

The investigation is still on-going at this time.