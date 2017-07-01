× 26-year-old man suffers non-life threatening injury following shooting near 25th and Vienna

MILWAUKEE — A 26-year-old man suffered a non-life threatening injury following a shooting that occurred near 25th and Vienna Saturday evening, July 1st.

The shooting happened around 7:00 p.m.

According to police, the victim, a 26-year-old man, sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound during following an argument. He is being treated at a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are continuing to seek suspects.