Cessna airplane crashes in northern Wisconsin

PHILLIPS, Wis. — Authorities are investigating the fatal crash of a Cessna airplane that went down in northern Wisconsin.

The Price County Sheriff’s Office has not said how many people were aboard the airplane when it crashed at 3:21 a.m. Saturday or whether more than one person died.

The sheriff’s office says the crash happened just south of the city of Phillips. Several area fire departments responded.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are helping investigate.

FAA spokesman Tony Molinaro says the plane was a Cessna 421.