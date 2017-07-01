Couple hosts baby gender reveal party at Culver’s

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A Florida couple decided to reveal the gender of their baby with help from a pretty ‘sweet’ place, Culvers!

According to Culvers.com, couple Sarah and Richard wanted to do something extra special for their big reveal, a sprinkle surprise with Culver’s Fresh Frozen Custard.

The couple called the owner of their local Florida Culver’s ahead of time, who said she was happy to help with the surprise. When they arrived, the couple handed over bottles of blue and pink sprinkles, along with an envelope with the baby’s gender sealed inside.

“We were surprised when she came around the corner with the frozen custard covered in pink sprinkles,” Sarah said.

Culver’s said close family was gathered around to share in the great news, along with big brother RJ!

So, why Culver’s? Sarah said the couple really likes Culver’s and their values, and the food is pretty awesome too.

Baby Lydia was born, and now is getting ready for her first birthday! Where will they celebrate? You guessed it. Culver’s!