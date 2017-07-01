July 1
-
Summerfest announces new “Level Up” concert viewing deck at Miller Lite Oasis
-
Violent Femmes, Echo & the Bunnymen to play the BMO Harris Pavilion Friday, July 21
-
Milwaukee Bucks announce 2017 Summer League roster
-
Amazon’s Prime Day set for July 10th: What to expect this year
-
Police: TV weatherman who killed self was suspect in rape case
-
-
Food, merchandise and more! Summerfest celebrates 50th
-
The Chainsmokers to headline Summerfest’s 50th on July 4th!
-
1 of 2 men charged in July 2015 shooting death of Frederick Martin sentenced to prison
-
Feud over dirty look ends with baby being thrown, man shot 6 six times
-
Summerfest announces JoJo’s Martini Lounge headliners and performance dates
-
-
Unique amphitheater experience: Outlaw Music Festival will play Summerfest’s 50th on July 9th
-
Summerfest announces Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard headliners and performance dates
-
Time change: July 5th Brewers game against the Baltimore Orioles at Miller Park moved up an hour