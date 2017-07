× Police: Investigation underway after shots fired into vehicle at BP gas station

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Saturday morning, July 1st.

It happened at a BP gas station in the area of 27th and Lisbon. Police tell FOX6 News shots were fired into a car.

No one was injured and no one is in custody

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.