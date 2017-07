Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Obviously Summerfest is getting a lot of attention this week, but it is definitely not the only entertainment in town!

Claire Koenig from Visit Milwaukee talks with FOX6's Derica Williams on the Big Gig -- as well as some Fourth of July celebrations!

--Summerfest: Zac Brown Band and Pink perform Sunday, July 2nd.

--July 3rd fireworks

-- July 4th parades

-- Old World Wisconsin-- breweries in action