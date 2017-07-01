× Thousands of gallons of milk spills onto North Carolina highway, creek after tanker crash

POLK COUNTY, N.C. — Roughly 6,000 gallons of milk spilled onto a North Carolina highway and into a creek after a tanker crashed.

According to WJW, it happened along Interstate 26 in Polk County around 7:00 a.m. Saturday, July 1st. The milk spilled into storm drains and into Cove Creek, which flows into the Green River.

WLOS reports the spill is no risk to humans, said Landon Davidson, with the N.C. Division of Water Resources Regional Supervisor for the Asheville region. He said there is a slight risk for fish, but no dead fish were seen on the scene.

The tanker crashed due to “unsafe speed for road conditions” according to officials.