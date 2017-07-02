× 24-year-old man rescued from Lake Michigan, taken to the hospital in Racine

RACINE — A 24-year-old man is being treated for possible hypothermia after he was rescued from Lake Michigan near the Root River Sunday, July 2nd.

Officials with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said around 11:30 a.m., Water Patrol officials were advised of a person in the water yelling for help. Additional information then came in indicating the individual was not wearing a life jacket, and climbed onto a jet ski before falling back into the water and refusing help from other boaters.

A concerned citizen threw a life jacket to the man and he put it on.

Water Patrol officials made contact with the man, and rescued him from Lake Michigan. He was breathing, but not responding to questions asked, officials said. He was taken to the hospital due to his unresponsiveness and possible hypothermia.

Sheriff’s officials noted the man has a mental illness history.

This incident remains under investigation.