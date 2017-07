MILWAUKEE — An investigation is underway after a fire at a home near 49th and Concordia Sunday, July 2nd.

It happened around 12:30 p.m.

Fire officials said this was an attic fire, and four adults were displaced as a result.

It happened in a two-and-a-half-story wood-framed home.

No one was hurt.

A damage estimate hasn’t yet been determined. The cause of the fire is under investigation.