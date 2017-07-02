“An art to it:” Crews prepare 7,000 shells for popular U.S. Bank Fireworks Show along the lakefront

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Hundreds of thousands will line the shores of Lake Michigan along Milwaukee's lakefront Monday night, July 3rd for the U.S. Bank Fireworks Show, and if you're not going to be there to watch in person, you can watch live on FOX6 News, FOX6Now.com, your FOX6 News Mobile app, or our FOX6 News Milwaukee Facebook page! On Sunday, July 2nd, FOX6 News took a look at the preparations for the big show.

"We've been doing it long enough that we know the effects we like to see together, the different scenes we like to make. You got to change it up to make people engaged. Definitely an art to it," Tim Zurmuehlen with J&M Displays said.

In the Port of Milwaukee Sunday were a dozen workers from J&M Displays -- the company charged with entertaining thousands of people during the U.S. Bank Fireworks Show.

"Organized chaos. This number of devices on a single shoot site -- like, this isn't real common with firework displays anymore," Matt Newhouse with J&M Displays said.

Here's your Fourth of July fireworks display by the numbers:

Three barges total, which they're going to take out onto the lake

Roughly 1,200 tubes, which the fireworks are going to be shot out of

7,000 shots total

All said and done in less than an hour!

"When it comes time for the fireworks, we want to capture everybody's attention and make sure they remember that Fourth of July until next year," Zurmuehlen said.

The team said they've been planning for the U.S. Bank Fireworks Show since the final shell blew up in 2016.

"The artistic aspect has definitely come out. It allows our choreographer, who actually scripts the shows, to display things in an order that's more pleasing. It's not random chaos," Newhouse said.

"Obviously, you need to have some red, white, and blue in there to celebrate the tradition of the Fourth of July," Zurmuehlen said.

You and your family can spend the entire day along the lakefront ahead of the big show Monday night.

The Fireworks Kite Festival begins at 11:00 a.m., and there will be tons of fun all day long!

The fireworks show begins at dusk, around 9:25 p.m.

FOX6's on-air coverage kicks off at 9:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE for much more information about the U.S. Bank Fireworks Show.