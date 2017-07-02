“Every surface I look at I see bugs:” Man’s BMW infested with cockroaches after parking at airport

HONOLULU, Hawaii — You’ve heard that BMWs pack a ton of horsepower under the hood — but how about a pack of cockroaches?

“I noticed these things crawling out of the crack between the car frame and the hood,” said Blake Howell of Kona, Hawaii.

A creepy crawly scene is what Howell found in his BMW after driving home from Kona International Airport. Once home, he grabbed a bottle of insecticide as quickly as he could.

“It was incredible. I opened up the hood and they kept coming out and I kept spraying,” said Howell. “There had to have been a thousand bug corpses in the driveway and we washed it down into the gutter.”

Howell said he’s not sure how the roaches got there. He said he just cleaned his car and doesn’t eat inside of it, but Howell does have a theory. Before leaving on a five-day trip, Howell parked his car under a tree in the parking lot of Kona International Airport.

“We were driving around that parking lot for 10 minutes and finding nothing. We found this spot and now we know why it was available,” Howell said.

Professional exterminators said they’ve never seen a car infestation like Howell’s was.

Ralph Pascual suggests if anyone finds themselves in a similar situation — call the experts.

“Because they may harbor somewhere deep inside, where you’re not going to get them,” said Pascual.

Howell didn’t go that route, and he’s still finding roach corpses to this day.

“I joked with somebody that if they had actually been in the interior, I probably would have had to set the thing on fire. At this point, when you’ve seen what I saw, every surface I look at I see bugs, so, I’m definitely paranoid being inside it.”