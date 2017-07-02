Fire causes $58K worth of damage to home near 39th and Rohr; no one home at the time

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department are investigating a fire that happened at a home near 39th and Rohr Sunday, July 2nd.

It happened around 6:15 a.m.

Officials said the fire happened in a one-and-a-half-story home, and no one was home at the time.

There were no injuries, and no one was displaced by this fire. Officials were working to determine whether this home was vacant.

Damage has been estimated at $58,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

PHOTO GALLERY