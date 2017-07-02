× Fond du Lac police seek suspect after robbery at Marathon Metro Qwick Mart

FOND DU LAC — Fond du Lac police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a gas station on S. Main Street near 8th Street.

It happened Saturday, July 1st around 9:30 p.m. at the Marathon Metro Qwick Mart.

Police say a male suspect entered the business and displayed a weapon, demanding money. The suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money, and fled the scene on foot.

No one was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.