Complete coverage of Summerfest 2017, the festival’s 50th edition 🎵
July 2
Posted 6:56 am, July 2, 2017, by
Katie DeLong
Summerfest
Umpire hit in head at Brewers vs. Marlins game
Deputies: Woman gives birth to child fathered by 11-year-old
Star Wars actor Jake Lloyd moved from jail to psychiatric facility
“It’s modern day presidential:” President Trump defends use of Twitter
“Critical step:” NASA unveils plan to test asteroid defense technique
Fireworks, long lines, even a wedding mark start of recreational pot sales in Nevada
Samsung to sell recycled Note 7 phone in South Korea at $611
Getting to the Big Gig: Transportation tips, details to make your Summerfest commute easy
Summerfest reveals even more stage headliners for the 2017 lineup
Summerfest announces new “Level Up” concert viewing deck at Miller Lite Oasis
Summerfest announces Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard headliners and performance dates
Food, merchandise and more! Summerfest celebrates 50th
Washington’s hottest ticket? African-American history museum
Just revealed: Lineup of headliners for Johnson Controls World Sound Stage with 88Nine Radio Milwaukee
Summerfest 2017 daily admission promotions and special offers announced
History of the Big Gig: Bob Babisch talks about the 2017 Summerfest headliners
Summerfest celebrates its 50th edition with special activities and promotions
3 men rescued from Lake Michigan after boat capsized off coast of Port Washington
Dierks Bentley to headline Summerfest on July 7th with Cole Swindell, Jon Pardi
Unique amphitheater experience: Outlaw Music Festival will play Summerfest’s 50th on July 9th
