× Missing for a week: Cadaver dogs, drones continue to search for 59-year-old Lynn Rickard

KANSASVILLE — Cadaver dogs and drones will be out again Sunday, July 2nd in the search for 59-year-old Lynn Rickard, who has been missing from Kansasville for a week.

Rickard left her home Sunday, June 25th. Officials have been searching for her ever since. Rickard was reportedly wearing pajamas, or she was possibly nude. She has possible mental health issues and is reliant on oxygen.

She hasn’t been seen since June 25th, despite extensive efforts to locate her.

Earlier this week, two dozen agencies assisted the Racine County Sheriff’s Office in searching for Rickard, hoping to find her alive.

As of Saturday, July 1st, the mission was focused on recovering her body. Drones searched for visuals from the sky, while cadaver dogs tracked her scent on the ground.

“Somebody told me this: if she’s within three miles, the dogs will pick her up,” Rickard’s husband, John Rickard said Saturday. “Two people will be doing that for two days.”

John Rickard said his wife climbed out of their bedroom window in the early morning hours of that Sunday, June 25th.

“I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy. It’s just gut-wrenching,” John Rickard said.

Officials with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and dogs would look for Rickard’s body along Schroeder Road — near where she was last spotted — until nightfall both Saturday and Sunday.

John Rickard said he hopes they aren’t successful.

“If they didn’t find a body, that’d be more hope for me that she’s held up in shed and has something to drink there,” he said.

This isn’t the first time the 59-year-old has gone missing. John Rickard said a month ago, Lynn was found wandering five-and-a-half miles away from their mobile home. He believes it’s because she stopped taking her anti-anxiety medication.

“From that point on, she wasn’t the same. She was severely paranoid. Making bad decisions,” Rickard said.

But in the first instance, Lynn Rickard was found the same day. Now, it’s been a week.

“I just want to keep the word out there that she’s still missing. And I want her back,” he said.

Officials with the RCSO told FOX6 they have no evidence to suggest Lynn Rickard is deceased, other than the facts of the case. Officials are using every possible resource available to try to bring closure to the family this weekend.

Crews will start searching again in the morning of Sunday July 2nd.

