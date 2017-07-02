New video, 911 calls from May drowning in Geneva Lake a reminder to be extra cautious on the water

LAKE GENEVA — FOX6 News has obtained new video and calls for help as a 21-year-old Lake Geneva man drowned after his kayak overturned. This case is a sobering reminder, during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, to be extra cautious on the water.

The video, just released, stresses the importance of wearing a life jacket.

Dispatcher: “Responding to the area out in front of Covenant Harbor, out in front of the lake for a possible drowning.”

The 911 call from a woman along the shore prompted a major rescue effort in May.

“I can see the person not drowning. I think there is a second person out there who is drowning,” the caller said.

Dashcam video shows emergency crews jumping into action to help save 21-year-old Rameses Huerta of Lake Geneva. According to fire officials, Huerta was kayaking about 50 feet from shore at Covenant Harbor Bible Camp with a 21-year-old woman. Both of their bright red kayaks overturned, and Huerta and the woman plunged into the 54-degree water.

“So there’s a male that’s under. A total of three people out there,” the 911 caller said.

Investigators say a Good Samaritan saw the duo in distress and was able to get the woman back to shore. Huerta wasn’t so lucky. He went under, and did not resurface. Fire officials said neither kayaker was wearing a life jacket. A dozen neighboring departments assisted with the search, using sonar, divers and a drone.

Huerta’s body was found nearly an hour later. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He’s survived by his parents, girlfriend and young daughter.

Friends and family members established a GoFundMe.com account to cover funeral costs, raising more than $4,000.