Police: 20-year-old man dropped off at hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting Saturday night, July 1st.

It happened shortly before midnight.

Police said the victim in this case, a 20-year-old man, was dropped off at the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

