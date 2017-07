× Police: 41-year-old man shot, wounded near 13th and Lincoln

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on the city’s south side.

It happened Sunday, June 2nd shortly before 3:00 a.m. near 13th and Lincoln.

Police said a 41-year-old man was shot in the leg, and taken to a hospital.

No one is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.