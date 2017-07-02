× Prosecutors: Naked man with feces on hands robbed gas station at gunpoint, damaged cars

CLAY COUNTY, Missouri — A man prosecutors say robbed a gas station at gunpoint and had feces on his hands while damaging cars — all while completely or partially naked — has been charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

According to the probable cause statement, 25-year-old Jeremy McNack robbed the World Liquors Shell gas station on NW 68th Street in Kansas City at gunpoint on Tuesday, June 27th.

He was wearing a pink shirt and flip flops, but no pants or underwear. The firearm was a black handgun.

Prosecutors say he demanded money, yelled and pointed his gun at the employee. McNack walked behind the register, took the cash drawer and then left, prosecutors say.

When officers and detectives reviewed surveillance video, they saw that he’d arrived at the store with a woman in the passenger seat of a 2014 Hyundai Veloster coupe with Missouri tags.

The authorities realized that McNack matched the description of a man involved in a robbery that happened 30 minutes after midnight on Tuesday at another Shell gas station on 64th Street.

When they checked their computer records on Wednesday, they found that McNack had been taken into custody at 3:00 a.m. for damaging classic cars and a security vehicle at Crown Center in the parking garage.

It was determined that McNack was under the influence of a narcotic. He was naked and had feces on his hands.

McNack was taken for a mental evaluation.

Detectives contacted McNack, but he refused to speak and asked for a lawyer.