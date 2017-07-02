Sheboygan police seek missing 8-year-old boy
SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police are looking for a missing eight-year-old boy.
He was last seen near 10th Street and Superior Avenue around 5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 2nd.
Police said the boy’s name is Steven, and he is a white boy with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was barefoot, wearing black Spiderman pajama bottoms and an orange T-shirt.
He left his home Sunday evening, and police are now looking for him.
A photo of Steven hasn’t been released at this point.
If you’ve seen him, you’re asked to call police.
