× Sheboygan police seek missing 8-year-old boy

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police are looking for a missing eight-year-old boy.

He was last seen near 10th Street and Superior Avenue around 5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 2nd.

Police said the boy’s name is Steven, and he is a white boy with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was barefoot, wearing black Spiderman pajama bottoms and an orange T-shirt.

He left his home Sunday evening, and police are now looking for him.

A photo of Steven hasn’t been released at this point.

If you’ve seen him, you’re asked to call police.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.