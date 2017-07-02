St. Thomas More softball player Jensyn Wendlandt leads on field and the classroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Jensyn Wendlandt just recently graduated from St. Thomas More High School in Milwaukee. She was the catcher for the softball team. Jensyn says she likes to play catcher because she likes the feeling of being the captain on the field. She plays despite being a type-1 diabetic. Jensyn says she managing her blood sugar levels and it's really not a problem. She is also a leader in the classroom. She says she always takes her studies seriously. She will be attending Carroll University this fall to study pediatric oncology.

Jensyn Wendlandt

St. Thomas More HS Senior

Softball player