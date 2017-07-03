2 years after Tariq Akbar’s death, his mother says she believes teen once charged in case knows who killed him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- While many celebrated the Fourth of July along Milwaukee's lakefront Monday, July 3rd, for one family, the day brought sad memories. It was two years ago that a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed near the lakefront after the U.S. Bank Fireworks Show.

No one has been charged in connection with Tariq Akbar's murder since prosecutors dropped the case against a Milwaukee teenager last fall.

On the two-year anniversary of his death, Akbar's mother said that teen still has a role in the effort to find justice.

At Graceland Cemetery near 43rd and Mill, family members and friends carried red, white and blue balloons to Akbar's grave site. His mother, Arifah, said she feels the hurt every day.

"It ain't nothing more hurtful than losing a son," Arifah Akbar said.

Tariq Akbar was shot and killed near the lakefront after the July 3rd fireworks show in 2015.

"A lot be on my mind. I feel anger. I feel frustrated, because that was my youngest son," Arifah Akbar said.

Police say a Facebook argument over a girl led to the shooting. In October 2016, Milwaukee County prosecutors dropped a first degree reckless homicide charge against 16-year-old Matthew McMillan because of unavailable or uncooperative witnesses.

Arifah Akbar said she doesn't believe McMillan shot her son.

"I don't think it was him, but I know he knows who it is. I do believe he knows who it is," Akbar said.

Family members gathered at the cemetery Monday to keep Akbar's name in the public consciousness. His mother said she doesn't want the case that started on a summer night two years ago to go cold.

"I'm hoping somebody comes forward and recognizes what they did was wrong. But until then, we really can't do nothing but keep his name alive," Arifah Akbar said.

At the time, FOX6 reported the charges against McMillan were dismissed without prejudice, meaning the case could return to court. However, officials with the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office said there has been no change in this case since then.