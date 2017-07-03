“A good crowd:” Perfect weather means big business for vendors ahead of U.S. Bank Fireworks Show

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s lakefront was a popular place Monday, July 3rd ahead of the big U.S. Bank Fireworks Show! For the vendors, who come from near and far with items to sell to the massive crowds, business was booming on a beautiful day in Milwaukee.

Many vendors said the sunny, cooler, less humid weather contributed to sales.

Dennis Hamilton Jr. has been a sales representative with the company Event Toys for more than two decades. He said he packed more than 5,000 items into his sale cart Monday. He said it takes time, and a lot of preparation to ensure you pack enough items and decorate your cart for the day. He noted the most popular toy this year were the fidget spinners, which he had in every color you could imagine!

When the sun set, however, it would be the fireworks that would capture everyone’s attention.

Hamilton Jr. said the best part of the fireworks show each year is interacting with his customers.

“You have people who have camped out beforehand, and the ones that trickle down at the last minute, but we have a good crowd so far and I can’t wait for everybody to get down here and we can see these fireworks,” Hamilton Jr. said.

Prices for the toys at Hamilton Jr.’s cart range from $5 to $15.