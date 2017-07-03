× Dodge County sheriff’s deputy calls 911 on Watertown man, now accused of his 7th OWI offense

DELAFIELD — A Watertown man stands accused of his seventh drunk driving offense.

52-year-old Charles Edgeworth is accused of OWI — seventh, eighth or ninth offense, and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint, on June 30th, around 8:00 p.m., police responded to I-94 eastbound near Highway 83 regarding a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver. The vehicle was reported to be traveling at 80 miles-per-hour in a 70mph zone, weaving in its lane, and crossing the fog line. The complainant even reported seeing the driver toss a can from the window — later determined to be Mike’s Harder Watermelon.

It was later learned that the complainant was a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy.

A traffic stop was conducted on I-94 east of Highway 83 in Delafield. The driver was identified as Edgeworth, and he had a passenger.

The complaint indicates when the passenger opened the window, officers could smell an odor of intoxicants coming from inside.

Edgeworth indicated he did not have his driver’s license, the complaint says.

As he exited his vehicle for field sobriety tests, the complaint indicates Edgeworth admitted to having a couple beers, and said his last beer was two hours prior.

Prosecutors say Edgeworth performed poorly in field sobriety tests and at one point, he indicated: “You know you are gonna take me in.”

A preliminary breath test revealed a result of .17. A sample of his blood was taken for analysis.

The complaint indicates a search of Edgeworth’s driving record revealed six prior OWI convictions, and a revoked driving status. The prior OWI convictions occurred between 1989 and 2010.

Edgeworth made his initial appearance in court in this case on July 3rd. A preliminary hearing was set for July 12th, and cash bond was set at $5,000.