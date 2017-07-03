“Extremely cold water:” MFD’s Dive Team out before, during, after U.S. Bank Fireworks Show

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s lakefront was a busy place Monday, July 3rd ahead of the big U.S. Bank Fireworks Show, and officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department will be patrolling the water and the surrounding area in an effort its a fun and safe celebration for all.

Every Fourth of July, the water draws people in. The weather was pretty much perfect in Milwaukee on July 3rd — so the lakefront was packed!

“I had no idea so many people would be out,” Dan, Blake’s father said.

Dan’s son Blake on Monday was getting a feel for kayaking solo. His father was on land near McKinley Marina.

“Probably just go paddling for a couple hours,” Dan said.

Firefighters like Captain Chris Schutte, a member of the Milwaukee Fire Department’s Dive Team were busy keeping an eye on Blake and others.

“I’m sure they are out in full force with all the boats I’m seeing being launched here,” Dan said.

“It’s extremely cold water, so we always have to wear thick, thermal insulation,” Schutte said.

Schutte said during lakefront festivals and events, parents need to pay extra attention to their children.

“Kid goes over the edge, and if you don’t actually see that kid going over, you may start to wonder, ‘hey, where did Jimmy go?’ Not realizing he’s eight feet down,” Schutte said.

Schutte said adults also need to look after themselves, and how much they drink.

“People are intoxicated and they feel they are much better swimmers than they are,” Schutte said.

If you find yourself on the scene of an emergency, Schutte said you should call 911 before doing anything else, and give first responders room to work.

“We need room to operate,” Schutte said.