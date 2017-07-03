Father of 4 shot to death while driving on busy interstate; police believe he was an innocent victim

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Maryland — Maryland police say a father of four was shot to death while driving along a busy interstate Saturday night, July 1st.

“He was just a lovable person, and he wouldn’t do anything to no one,” Christina Lombre said.

19-year-old Lombre said she cried all morning after getting a call at 3:00 a.m. after her father was found murdered inside his vehicle on the Beltway.

“I didn’t know what to say. Like, my mind was blanking,” Lombre said.

Around 11:55 p.m., Prince George’s County police saw a white Grand Marquis stopped in traffic on the Outer Loop, just past the Pennsylvania Avenue exit. Behind the wheel, an officer found 55-year-old Adriano Lombre shot to death.

“It’s very rare. This is not something that has happened in recent years,” Captain Anthony Schartner said.

Investigators say Lombre was shot multiple times. His vehicle was peppered with bullets, and casings were found in the northbound lanes of the Beltway.

At this point, it’s believed Lombre was an innocent victim.

“This is a very fresh case. Obviously, we don’t believe that our victim was the aggressor in this incident,” Schartner said.

Christina Lombre said her father had a card game at his home in Upper Marlboro, and was heading home from dropping a friend off in D.C. when he was killed. His vehicle has a distinctive decal that reads: Skins fan for life.”

Police have called on witnesses to come forward, and Christina Lombre is pleading for their help.

“If you know anything or if there was a suspect, like, please call the police,” Lombre said.