MILWAUKEE — One of the finishing touches was put on the Northwestern Mutual building before it’s officially ready to open for business.

Fitting for the Fourth of July holiday, the first flag-raising ceremony was held Monday, July 3rd.

The special ceremony paid tribute to those who serve.

Northwestern Mutual officials and members of the company’s Military Veterans Employee Resource Group took part.

The official grand opening of the new building is set for August.

PHOTO GALLERY