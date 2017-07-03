Hundreds of thousands will line the shores of Lake Michigan for the U.S. Bank Fireworks Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Hundreds of thousands will line the shores of Lake Michigan along Milwaukee's lakefront Monday night, July 3rd for the U.S. Bank Fireworks Show, and if you're not going to be there to watch in person, you can watch live on FOX6 News, FOX6Now.com, your FOX6 News Mobile app, or our FOX6 News Milwaukee Facebook page! On Sunday, July 2nd, FOX6 News took a look at the preparations for the big show.

Here's your Fourth of July fireworks display by the numbers:

Three barges total, which they're going to take out onto the lake

Roughly 1,200 tubes, which the fireworks are going to be shot out of

7,000 shots total

All said and done in less than an hour!

The fireworks show begins at dusk, around 9:25 p.m.

FOX6's on-air coverage kicks off at 9:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE for much more information about the U.S. Bank Fireworks Show.