Madison man arrested for drunken boating, drunken driving

MADISON — A Madison man was arrested for drunken boating and drunken driving after police received a report he was having trouble loading his boat onto a trailer.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says 49-year-old Allen Cummings Jr. was arrested after early Monday, June 3rd at a boat launch ramp in the town of Dunn. Authorities say he admitted that he had been operating his boat and his pickup truck.

Cummings was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant and operating a motorboat while intoxicated.

It wasn’t clear if Cummings had an attorney.