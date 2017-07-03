× Man dies after he was ejected from vehicle doing donuts near 73rd and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — A man died after he was ejected from a vehicle when the driver was doing donuts in an intersection in Milwaukee on June 29th.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Demetrieus Brooks of Milwaukee. He was pronounced dead on June 30th at Froedtert Hospital.

According to the medical examiner’s report, Brooks was admitted to the hospital on June 29th after he was ejected from a vehicle that as doing donuts near 73rd and Hampton. Brooks sustained a head injury and rib fracture.

This happened around 1:15 p.m. on June 29th. According to the medical examiner’s report, an officer indicated Brooks was a front seat passenger, and he was hanging halfway out the window when the driver was doing donuts or driving in circles near 73rd and Hampton. Brooks struck his head on the pavement when he was ejected.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. His license plate number was recorded by a citizen, and a person was taken into custody on charges of reckless endangerment.

The medical examiner’s report indicates speed was a factor in this incident, and no restraints/seat belts were used.