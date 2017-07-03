× Man, woman arrested after 2 armed robberies in 2 days at Fond du Lac convenience stores

FOND DU LAC — Fond du Lac police have arrested two people in connection with two armed robberies at convenience stores in two days.

Officers on Monday morning, July 3rd, shortly before 7:00 a.m. were called out to the Phillips 66 convenience store on N. Peters Avenue near Security Drive for a report of an armed robbery. Investigators learned a suspect, described as a white male, entered the store displaying a handgun and demanded money from the lone clerk on duty.

The suspect then fled from the store on foot and was last seen running southeast across Peters Avenue.

Investigators were able to identify two individuals believed to be involved in this incident — a 26-year-old Oshkosh man and a 23-year-old Fond du Lac woman. They were taken into custody by investigators late Monday morning.

Investigators believe the man is responsible for the Phillips 66 robbery, along with a robbery that occurred at the Marathon gas station located near 8th and Main on July 1st.

No one was injured in either incident.

Both suspects are currently being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail awaiting formal charges.