× Man, woman arrested after they were busted allegedly taking scrap auto parts from Racine Co. dealer

RACINE COUNTY — A man and woman from Racine were arrested early Monday, July 3rd after officials say they were caught loading vehicle parts into their vehicle behind Zarate’s Auto Sales.

According to officials with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 2:00 a.m., deputies on patrol learned of people with flashlights behind Zarate’s Auto Sales, located near S. 27th and West 7 Mile Road.

When speaking with the man and woman, they told investigators they had permission from the owner of the business to take some of the scrap auto parts. The business owner responded to the business and he stated he did not know either of the suspects, nor the person they stated gave them permission to remove the parts.

Both suspects were arrested and are being held at the Racine County Jail on criminal charges and trespassing citations.