Microsoft expands surface lineup with a new laptop

Microsoft continues to expand the Surface lineup - with a brand new product called Surface Laptop. The Surface Pro also gets improved features.

Microsoft Surface Laptop

This is the company's first-ever Surface laptop. It's super sleek and slick looking. In this case, the keyboard does not detach and it is not a tablet. But you still get a touch screen and a really well-designed laptop. This device was designed with students in mind. It runs a new version of Windows 10 called "S."Windows 10 S is sort of like your iPhone in that you can only install approved apps from the Windows Store. There is no way around this unless you unlock the program to full Windows 10. This normally costs $50 but Microsoft is letting you unlock it for free through the end of 2017. Students and Teachers can always unlock for free.

The reason why Microsoft wants you to run approved apps is for speed and security. Approved apps mean less chance for viruses and malware. Also, approved apps are battery optimized. The Surface Laptop can run up to 14 hours on a charge with Windows S.

Surface Laptop comes in 4 colors and features sort of a fabric finish around the keyboard. It feels comfortable to use and this will make a fantastic laptop for students and anyone who likes a thin and light system. It starts at $999.

Surface Pro

Surface Pro is getting some upgrades. Most are minor but Microsoft continues to tweak this device, which is a favorite of power users and travelers. Surface Pro is a computer with a detachable keyboard that leaves you with a super high powered touch screen tablet.

The new model has brand new processors - 7th gen Intel Core - and the base models are now fan-less, so they are quieter than ever. Battery life is slightly better at up to 13.5 hours. Surface Pen fanatics will also notice that the pen is now 4 times more sensitive. I tried this out by shading on screen with a colored pencil tool and it was very realistic.

Surface Pro starts at $799 and that does not include a type cover, which at this point seems like it should come in the box with a Surface Pro device.

Pro Tip: If you're buying any Windows computer, I always recommend getting it at the Microsoft Store if possible. The computers they sell are not loaded up with pre-installed bloatware like you will find at other retailers.

More information:

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/surface