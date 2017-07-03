Milwaukee police searching for man who robbed restaurant near 76th & Good Hope

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at Hong Kong Express, located near 76th Street and Good Hope Road.

It happened around 6:00 p.m. on June 27th.

Police say the suspect, along with an accomplice who has already been identified, entered the business. This suspect held the door while his accomplice took out a gun and demanded money from the employee at the register.

The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 17-20 years-old, around 5’8” tall, and approximately 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a “Minion” t-shirt and light-colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.