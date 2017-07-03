× Officials issue warning after several burglaries targeting Grafton homes under construction, businesses

GRAFTON — Officials with the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office are issuing a warning after several recent burglaries targeting homes under construction, and businesses, including a golf course, taking place within less than a month’s time.

The first incident happened at a home under construction in the area near Lakefield Road and Lake Shore Road. Sheriff’s officials say sometime between 6:00 p.m. June 13th and 6:00 a.m. June 14th several items, including tools, construction materials and copper wire were taken from the home after the home was forcefully entered.

Sheriff’s officials learned of another incident that happened sometime between 5:00 p.m. June 13th and 7:00 a.m. June 14th. Sheriff’s officials say an enclosed trailer, parked at a home under construction on Lakefield Road and Lake Shore Road was entered, and equipment was stolen. Items taken include tools and construction equipment.

An investigation is also underway after the maintenance shop at the Fire Ridge Golf Course on County Highway W in Grafton was forcefully entered between 2:45 p.m. on June 29th and 5:00 a.m. June 30th. Several items, including tools and equipment, were removed from the building.

Sheriff’s officials say two commercial buildings were burglarized and there were thefts from four enclosed trailers between noon on July 1st and 6:00 a.m. July 3rd.

The trailers were located at Paul Crandall & Associates on N. Port Washington Road and Chenery Brothers on N. Port Washington Road ij Grafton. Several items, including tools and construction equipment, were removed from the buildings and trailers.

Officials believe this incidents could be released because they appear similar in nature based on the location of the targeted areas and their proximity to I-43 in Grafton.

Sheriff’s officials ask that you keep an eye out for suspicious behavior and report any information you may have to authorities.